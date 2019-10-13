MIPCOM: 'Jigsaw' Directors Michael and Peter Spierig Board Ben Walker Series

AGC Television will produce and sell the series, adapted from Christopher Golden’s best-selling supernatural thrillers.

Sibling directors Michael and Peter Spierig (Jigsaw, Winchester) are on board the new supernatural thriller series based on the Ben Walker literary franchise.

The Spierig brothers are attached to direct the series pilot and act as executive producers for the show, which is based on Christopher Golden’s best-selling novels. AGC Television, the TV production division of Stuart Ford's AGC Studios, headed by AGC Television President Lourdes Diaz, are producing the show and selling it worldwide.

The series is based on Golden's Ben Walker franchise that began with 2017's Ararat and continued with The Pandora Room earlier this year. The third novel in the franchise, Red Hands, will be published next year. Golden, who worked on the screenplay for the 2019 Hellboy reboot, will write the pilot script.

The titular Ben Walker character is a self-described “weird s**t expert” working for a secret arm of the Department of Defense to investigate newly discovered phenomena—both natural and supernatural — to ensure these bizarre occurrences cannot be used as weapons against the U.S. - and to find out if they can be used as weapons by the U.S.. His investigations lead him on globe-trotting adventures.

The deal was negotiated by Rob Carlson at UTA on behalf of the Spierig Brothers, and by Diaz, AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa, and VP of Scripted Television Matt Bankston on behalf of AGC.

AGC Television recently came on board as co-financier and co-distributor of StudioCanal's new War of the Worlds limited series, a re-imagining of the H.G. Wells sci-fi classic starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. Fox Network Groups is a co-producer and co-financier on the project. AGC is handling War of the Worlds in North America and will co-distribute with StudioCanal in Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. Fox Network Group Content Distribution will handling sales in Europe and Africa, excluding French-speaking territories.

