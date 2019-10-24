Jill Soloway to Direct Sally Ride Biopic

Lionsgate is behind the feature about the astronaut.

Emmy-winner Jill Soloway is developing biopic Ride, about Sally Ride, the first American woman to make it to space.

Based on an original spec script by Krystin Ver Linden, Ride will look at the life and career of the astronaut and go behind-the-scenes of the legendary mission.

Lionsgate is behind the project, with a script by Cassie Pappas. Kristin Burr will produce via her Burr! Productions along with Soloway and Andrea Sperling for Topple.

"Sally Ride is an American hero and icon whose life and career was and is endlessly fascinating and inspirational," said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "In the hands of Jill Soloway and our tremendous team of producers, we feel we have the right storytellers to honor and properly tell Sally's incredible story."

Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee Ride on behalf of Lionsgate.

Soloway, repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen, recently wrapped up the award-winning series Transparent and is currently developing two other films: Red Sonja for Millennium Films and the Julianne Moore-starring Mothertrucker.