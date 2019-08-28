Jill Soloway, Julianne Moore Team to Adapt Trucking Memoir 'Mothertrucker'

The story follows an author's friendship with Joy Mothertrucker, a 50-year-old Instagram star and America’s one and only female ice road trucker.

Jill Soloway and Julianne Moore are teaming for an adaptation of the forthcoming truck driving memoir Mothertrucker for Brad Weston's Makeready.

Soloway will direct and adapt the book from essayist and author Amy Butcher, while Moore will star.

Mothertrucker, which is set to be published by Amazon imprint Little A in 2022, chronicles Butcher’s chance friendship with Joy Mothertrucker, a 50-year-old Instagram star and America’s one and only female ice road trucker, who spent 13 years driving big rigs through the "the deadliest road in America.” Inspired by Joy’s optimism and bravery in the face of danger, Amy flies to Alaska and joins her on an incredible journey through the heart of the Alaskan wilderness, accompanying her while they traverse the deadliest road in America.

Soloway will produce the project alongside Andrea Sperling through Topple Productions. Moore will also produce via her fortysixty productions banner, with Bart Freundlich executive producing. Makeready's Pam Abdy and Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.

“I’m honored to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet,” Soloway said Wednesday in a statement.

Added Abdy: "Jill has such a unique ability to capture the most profound elements of human relationships and with Julianne starring as the one-of-a-kind Joy, we could not be happier to bring this inspiring story to life on screen.”

The film will be released by Focus Features as part of Makeready’s distribution deal with Universal.

Soloway, who is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen, will next premiere the fifth and final season of her award-wining Amazon series Transparent.

Moore is currently in theaters with After the Wedding and will next be seen playing Gloria Steinem in The Glorias. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Edelstein Laird.

Sperling is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen; Butcher is with UTA and Georges Borchardt, Inc.