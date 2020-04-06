Jim Carrey's Book 'Memoirs and Misinformation' Pushed to Fall Release

The actor's book, co-written with Dana Vachon, will now publish on Oct. 6, 2020.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Alfred A. Knopf has decided to delay publication of a new book co-written by Jim Carrey.

The book, Memoirs and Misinformation, co-written with Dana Vachon, was originally set to publish on May 5, 2020. The book's tentative publication date is now Oct. 6.

In Memoirs and Misinformation Carrey presents a semi-autobiographical novel described as "a deconstruction of persona." Throughout the book, Carrey and Vachon narrate a story about about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure and "a cataclysmic ending of the world–apocalypses within and without."

All book tour events have been postponed until further notice.

Carrey's book is not the first to have a delayed publication date due to the pandemic. It was announced last month that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' upcoming book No Rules Rules will publish in the fall instead of its original May release date.