Jim Carrey Open to Stand-Up Special

It has been quite a while since he has taken the stage and worked a comedy crowd, but Jim Carrey says he is not opposed to returning to his roots for a stand-up special.

The comic and film star made the comments when he dropped by Lights Out with David Spade to promote his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Spade asked Carrey a series of questions from fans when the stand-up special was mentioned.

"Anything's possible," Carrey said. "You know, honestly, shows like yours are a way for me to have the contact of that feeling like a club. There is something about that that is in your blood."

He continued, "I am able to come up with material, whether it is good or not, at a furious pace if I get going in one of my fugue states."

Carrey said he does not go into clubs and work on material because he would be taped and it would be all over the Internet immediately.

During the same interview, Carrey told a bit of a dark tale about the time he auditioned for Saturday Night Live decades ago.

"I got out at NBC in the valley, and I was like, 'Gosh, I hope this is a lucky day for me.' I walked out of my car, closed the door and I heard, 'Don't do it! Don't jump!' And I looked up at the top of the NBC building and there was a page in a blue coat, standing on the NBC logo, trying to get his nerve up to jump off. And I went, 'Not a good sign.' Lorne [Michaels] and I still have a running thing where he is like, 'It was [Al] Franken. Franken put the kibosh on you.'"

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters now.

Watch the full interview below.