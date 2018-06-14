Jim Carrey Shares Art of 'Calvin and Hobbes' Character Urinating on Trump's Grave

"Here lies No. 45. Went to hell and took the GOP with him," the headstone reads.

Jim Carrey on Thursday morning shared a picture he drew of Calvin, from the comicstrip Calvin and Hobbes, urinating on President Trump's grave.

"Oh how I urine for this all to be over!" the actor wrote along with his art. The picture shows the Calvin and Hobbes youth releaving himself on a grave marked, "Here lies No. 45. Went to hell and took the GOP with him."

The urinating character is a popular image, usually associated with sports when a rival team is pictured at the receiving end.

Carrey has been an outspoken critic of the president and the GOP. A talented artist, Carrey regularly shares work inspired by his disgust for Trump and conservative politicians.

Carrey was highly criticized for his art and message in March when he shared a painting that appeared to be White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The actor and comedian did not ID the subject of the unflattering portrait, just writing, "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"

Carrey followed that painting up with a piece that featured Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West, a play on the president calling Robert Mueller's ongoing Russian investigation a "witch hunt."

"If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy... THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS," Carrey tweeted with the new piece.

Shortly after the outcry over the painting believed to be Sanders, Carrey gave a statement to The Young Turks about his work. “I am so gratified by the reaction to my little drawings," Carrey said. "It is the job of a political cartoon to vex those who abuse power or enable those abuses."

He continued, "This administration has been lying to the American people from day one while plundering the country and debasing our values. And those who cover for this shameful mobster of a President are putting makeup on a melanoma and telling the cancer patient that everything’s fine. Monstrous? You bet!"