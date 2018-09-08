Jim Cummings' 'Thunder Road' Takes Grand Prize at Deauville Film Festival

The jury also took the rare step of awarding two second prizes to 'American Animals' and 'Night Comes On.'

Wrapping a week that saw career honors for Jason Clarke, Kate Beckinsale, Morgan Freeman and Sarah Jessica Parker, and awards for Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley, the Deauville Film Festival handed out its final prizes Saturday night.

Jim Cummings took the Grand Prize for his tragicomic portrayal of a single dad in Texas, Thunder Road.

Sandrine Kiberlain's jury took the rare step of awarding two Jury Prizes, going to Bart Layton's heist drama American Animals and Jordana Spiro's story of young sisters reuniting after being in juvenile hall, Night Comes On.

The Cesar-winning Kiberlain served as president of the main jury, rounded out with directors Stephane Brize, Xavier Legrand and Pierre Salvadori; actresses Leila Bekhti, Sabine Azema and Sara Giraudeau; singer Alex Baupain; and novelist Leila Slimani.

The Fondation Louis Roederer Revelation Prize went to Jeremiah Zagar's three brothers coming-of-age tale We the Animals. The Revelation Prize is for a first film, and selected by a separate jury. That jury was headed by director Cedric Kahn, who was joined by fellow director Hubert Charuel, and actors Francois Civil, Karim Leklou and Kate Moran.

Carlos Lopez Estrada's study of a gentrifying Oakland, Blindspotting, took the Critics' Prize, while Marc Turtletaub's touching portrait of a middle-aged mom breaking out of her shell, Puzzle, took the Audience Award.