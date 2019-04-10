Jim Jarmusch Zombie Film 'The Dead Don't Die' to Open Cannes

Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny star in the Focus Features film that will screen in competition.

The undead are ready to descend on the Croisette.

Jim Jarmusch’s zombie pic The Dead Don’t Die will open the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The Focus Features film will make its world premiere at the festival, where it will screen in competition, THR has confirmed.

The news comes eight days before Cannes unveils its official selection lineup, which also is expected to include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Jarmusch's genre film is set in the fictitious Centerville, where zombies rise from their graves and savagely attack and feast on the living, leaving the citizens to battle for their survival. Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny star. Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Selena Gomez, RZA, Sara Driver, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat, Eszter Balint, Carol Kane and Tom Waits round out the cast.

Jarmusch has become a staple at Cannes. In 2016, he had two films in the official selection: Paterson with Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Driver, in competition, and Gimme Danger, the music documentary on Iggy and the Stooges as part of the midnight screenings.

The competition jury, chaired by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will present the Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony on May 25th.