Jim Meenaghan Named Co-Head of UTA Independent Film Group

UTA has tapped Jim Meenaghan to co-head the independent film group with partner Rena Ronson.

Meenaghan, who has been with UTA for nine years, currently leads the motion picture business affairs group.

Meenaghan will continue to oversee the business affairs group and play a key role in growing UTA’s business activities in Asia, having previously worked closely with Tang Media Partners on the formation of Global Road Studios. He will also work on expanding the agency’s focus in the global independent animation space.

“The partnership of Jim and Rena will be a powerful combination for our clients working in the independent market,” said UTA co-president David Kramer, who oversees the group. “For nearly a decade at UTA, Jim has been indispensable in driving the growth and momentum around our motion picture business."

Added Ronson: “Having worked side-by-side with Jim for nearly a decade, I’m excited for him to take on this new role and to work even more closely together to continue to grow the division for UTA and filmmakers we represent. In a global film business that continues to evolve at an incredible pace, these shifts create amazing new opportunities for our clients to create great films.”

UTA's independent film group was behind several of last year's awards season feature including The Big Sick, I, Tonya and Lady Bird, as well as the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary Icarus.