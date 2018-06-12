APA Promotes Jim Osborne to Co-Head of Talent (Exclusive)

The partner and vp's clients include Gary Oldman and Mary J. Blige

APA has promoted vice president Jim Osborne to co-head of talent, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He will lead the department alongside Ryan Martin.

Osborne, who was made a partner in 2015, represents Oscar winner Gary Oldman and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige, as well as recent signees Tyrese Gibson and T.I. He handles the music and theatrical careers of both Blige and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, negotiating the rapper's overall deal extension at Starz in December. Osborne's other clients include Criss Angel, MacGyver's Lucas Till and George Eads, Cole Hauser, Lili Taylor and Colony's Tory Kittles.

"Jim is one of the most creative, intuitive and tenacious agents in this business, and the incredible achievements he has accomplished for his clients speaks volumes," APA president and CEO Jim Gosnell said in a statement. "As an integral part of our overall team, I'm very proud to reward his hard work and dedication with this well-deserved promotion."

Osborne got his start in the ICM mailroom, then became assistant to Ed Limato. He eventually was named to THR's Next Gen list and moved to APA in 2011, taking with him longtime client Oldman and his producing partner, Douglas Urbanski.

"The past three decades we have been represented by numerous agents, including some of the big names of past eras; since 2005 we have been represented by Jim Osborne. As far as we are concerned, Jim Osborne is hands down the finest and very best agent we have ever worked with, by miles and miles," Oldman and Urbanski said in a joint statement. "Under Jim's watch, each of our careers has flourished in ways one could never imagine: From Oscars and nominations to gross participation, all of this happened under Jim's tireless watch. We have had enormous pride in watching the recognition of his gifts."