Jimmi Simpson Gets a "Little Lost" With 'Westworld' Storyline

"When you’re working on something so complicated, like 'Westworld,' when your creator has a brain that’s 10 times the size of yours, it’s so helpful," Simpson said of writer Lisa Joy.

Westworld star Jimmi Simpson opened up to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about the intricate storylines that revolve around his HBO sci-fi drama.

After spending two seasons as William in the futuristic parks, he admits that even he gets a little confused on what’s happening and calls in the help from show writer Lisa Joy.

“Even as Lisa Joy was explaining this season to me, she sat me down for breakfast. That’s how amazing she is. I was like, ‘I’m a little lost.’ She said, ‘Are you free tomorrow at eight? We’ll meet at this breakfast place and I’ll tell you everything.’ And I did and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s just mind-blowing.”

“It’s kind of like when you watch the show,” Simpson continued. “All the information is there, you might not be connecting the synapses.”

The actor also discussed how William’s emotions are affecting his decision-making this season, leading him to make choices that are “dubious.”

“William doesn’t even know what’s next, because William is making huge, huge decisions based on his emotional reality, which is temporary. And so he’s making these choices and he doesn’t even know what he’s doing, in my opinion,” he said. “He’s always searching for immortality, but in regards to the park, I feel like William’s emotions have led him to start making decisions that are dubious.”

