Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for "Terrible Decision" in Doing Blackface on 'SNL'

"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," 'The Tonight Show' host says.

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologized for doing blackface 20 years ago during a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The Tonight Show host and SNL vet said he was sorry after the clip resurfaced and he was criticized for the moment across Twitter.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon said in a tweet. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

The sketch in question featured Fallon in blackface impersonating Chris Rock on Regis Philbin’s (Darrell Hammond) late-night show.

Fallon has done his Rock impression before, such as on Howard Stern's radio show.

There is no legitimate clip of the segment available, NBC having scrubbed it from the SNL site, but bootlegs are floating around YouTube and Twitter.