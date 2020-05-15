Jimmy Fallon and Horatio Sanz Reprise "Jarret's Room" Characters for Virtual Reunion

The recurring 'Saturday Night Live' sketch featured a webcast series hosted by stoner college students Jarret (Fallon) and Gobi (Sanz).

Jimmy Fallon and Horatio Sanz virtually reprised their "Jarret's Room" characters for a virtual reunion during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The recurring Saturday Night Live sketch, from when Fallon and Sanz were castmembers on the show, featured a webcast series hosted by stoner college students at Hampshire College, Jarret (Fallon) and Gobi (Sanz).

Sporting blond dreadlocks, Jarret opened the sketch by addressing the camera. "Still chilling at Hampshire College, where I'm technically no longer a student. But my meal plan card still works," he said. Jarret explained that he's living off-campus in a condo paid for by the school as part of a settlement "for accidentally letting me teach an entire semester of Introduction to Japanese Art."

"Also, I sold my idea of 'people making their own TV shows' to YouTube for a bunch of stock," he added. "But that was before they were even a thing."

Gobi soon called in to catch up with his old friend. Wearing a tie, a clean-cut Gobi explained that he now goes by Michael and works as a financial adviser. "I love my life," he said.

The friends took a walk down memory lane as Gobi looked through a care package that Jarret sent him, which included his old hacky sack and copies of Maxim. The care package also included homemade banana bread, which Jarret laced with drugs.

An instantly high Gobi later reflected on his time spent social distancing. "Social distancing or so-chill distancing?" he joked.

"Did you notice this virus is called COVID and we're all making co-vids? Like co-videos?" Gobi asked. "We should start a co-video company, like a company that does co-vids. And we'll name our company Coolgle." Jarret said that it was "the worst idea" he's ever heard, though Gobi continued to push the concept.

Jarret and Gobi also presented the Social Distancing Awards, which they shortened as the So-Ds. "The first So-D is for 'guy I'm happiest to have not seen for three months,'" announced Jarret. "And the winner is, drumroll please, Mr. Bower. The guy who checks meal plan cards at the cafeteria. He says I'm not supposed to be there, but neither is that hair connecting his eyebrows."

Gobi was supposed to present the second award, though he had a difficult time finding the category and winner that Jarret messaged to him. "The next So-D is for 'best way to spend your night at home,'" he read. After making a drumroll noise with his mouth, he announced that "Root beer" was the winner.

Jarret concluded the episode by revealing that he and Gobi won the award for "best reunited buds."

"That's all for this edition of Jarret's Room," the host said. "I've got to DM some people to make sure Gobi doesn't swallow his tie.

