Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Star in Faux Soap Opera 'Longest Days of Our Lives'

Cheating, amnesia and toilet-paper fortunes all factored into the gasp-filled sketch from Wednesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell teamed to film a faux soap opera during Wednesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The segment, titled The Longest Days of Our Lives, opened on Winston (played by Fallon, sporting a blond wig). "Vanessa, what is it? You look like you have a very big juicy secret to tell me," he said with a gruff voice.

Vanessa (Wiig) revealed that she cheated on him. "How could you?" he gasped. "We're all social distancing and quarantining. Was it through, like, Skype or something?"

After confirming that the affair took place "over Skype or something," Vanessa added that it was with his brother. Winston then asked Alejandro (Ferrell) if the news was true, but his sibling denied it.

"No, it was not Alejandro that I cheated on you with. It was… another brother," said Vanessa.

Winston responded that he didn't have another brother, but Alejandro then revealed that they do. Ferrell then put on a mustache and introduced himself as their long-lost brother Montgomery. Winston and Vanessa both gasped before Vanessa said that she had an affair with yet another brother.

Ferrell next donned a cowboy hat and introduced himself as "another other brother" named Fontaine. "We have the same mother. We're evil twins of each other," he said. "I'm your lover's lover."

"I'll never recover. How dare you!" said Winston before he slapped Fontaine through their separate screens. Winston, Fontaine and Vanessa then participated in a slapping fight, where they directed slaps at the camera and across their own faces.

Fontaine later revealed his plans to steal the family fortune. Winston said that he didn't know anything about a family fortune, whereupon Vanessa explained that he hit his head "in a mysterious canoeing accident" and suffers from amnesia.

"Wait. Who are you? Where are we? What's for dinner?" asked Winston. She responded, "It's Vanessa! In quarantine! Beans!"

Once Winston was caught up on the situation, Fontaine revealed that he already obtained the family's fortune of toilet paper.

Vanessa then left the chat and Wiig returned as Melinda Charmin, "the heiress to the Charmin toilet paper fortune." She then divulged an unexpected connection to Vanessa, Winston and the various other brothers.

The characters gasped at the revelation before Winston asked, "Where are we?"

Watch the full segment below.