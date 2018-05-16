Jimmy Fallon, Mandy Moore, Fergie and More Celebrate Music on Television at Paley Center Gala

"When I was growing up, TV gave me some of my first opportunities to make music and to grow as an artist,” Fergie, who famously performed on the series 'Kids Incorporated,' said. “In fact, I wouldn’t be standing here tonight if I hadn’t had those early chances to sing on television.”

The Paley Center for Media paid tribute to music on television Tuesday night in New York City.

The tribute, which was held at Cipriani Wall Street, brought together musicians and TV stars, including Fergie, Jimmy Fallon, Mandy Moore, Connie Britton and DJ Khaled. Those presenters took the audience, courtesy of the Paley Center's archives, back through seven decades of pop, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop, jazz and Spanish music moments on television. The footage shown included Michael Jackson’s moonwalk and Whitney Houston’s national anthem performance at the Super Bowl in 1991.

The stars also recalled some of their personal musical highlights on the small screen.

Fallon told the audience the story behind the "Scrambled Eggs” performance he did with Paul McCartney in 2010.

"We thought it would be funny if The Beatles wrote the song about scrambled eggs and then my producers were like, 'Well, you have to go pitch it to him,’ and I go, 'Oh, no, I don’t want to do that — that’s what producers are for,'" said Fallon. “We ended up doing it on the show, and it was one of my best moments ever.”

"We’re both very lucky to have been on series that have made music an essential part of their storylines,” Nashville alum Britton said while presenting with Moore (This Is Us). When asked which were some of her favorite sitcom openings growing up, Britton said, "The Brady Bunch, Gilligan's Island and The Flintstones. Those were the inspirations of my life."

The celebratory night ended with a montage of TV theme songs from Friends, Seinfeld, Cheers and The Office.