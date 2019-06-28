Jimmy Fallon Plays Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump in "You Need to Calm Down" Parody

In 'The Tonight Show' parody, Fallon embodied the politicians during the Democratic Debates set to the tune of Taylor Swift's latest song.

Jimmy Fallon gave Taylor Swift's pride-inspired song "You Need to Calm Down" a political twist on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The parody opened with Fallon sitting in front of a mirror in his dressing room. The host put on a wig that resembled Beto O'Rourke's hair as the tune of the song began to play.

"Hola, mi amigos. I am Beto/ Always look like I drank 10 espressos/ And people are like, 'Damn, why is he moving his hands?'" sang Fallon as animatedly spoke with his hands. He continued to sing about how he "cannot calm down" for the upcoming 2020 election. "I'm gonna beat Trump/ I can't calm down."

After Fallon realized that O'Rourke's numbers were down, the host took off the wig and put on a white wig with a receding hairline and glasses to embody Bernie Sanders.

As Sanders, Fallon spoke about how he had not changed since the 2016 election. "If you think that I changed, do not worry/ Want free healthcare and a comb for my hair," he loudly said. "They say I'm too loud/ But I am upset about college debt/ So yes, I am loud."

Following his impression of Sanders, Fallon took off the glasses and replaced his wig with a blond one. The host happily stared at the mirror as he got into character as Donald Trump.

"Can't believe I stayed up for the debates/ Just to watch 20 losers and lightweights/ When we all know it'll be sleepy Joe," said Fallon as Trump. "I want to tweet now/ I keep getting blocked, but I'm loaded and I'm cocked/ I'm gonna tweet now."

Fallon then hunched over his phone to compose a tweet before a Tonight Show staff member interrupted the parody to warn him that the live show was about to begin.

The host concluded the parody as himself. His hair and makeup were touched up as he exclaimed, "We've got a great crowd/ From NYC, Studio 6B," he sang as the dressing room walls tore apart to reveal the audience members behind him.

Watch the full parody below.