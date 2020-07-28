Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Share Touching Tributes to Regis Philbin

During their Monday night shows, both hosts remembered the late icon and the indelible mark he left on TV: "He could do everything."

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers paid tribute to the late Regis Philbin during their Monday broadcasts. The legendary TV personality died of natural causes at age 88 on Friday.

"He could do everything," Fallon said. "He could sing. He was funny — he was really funny. He was an entertainer. He always was game to do a bit or dress up. He would do anything for a laugh. I loved him. My grandparents loved him. They introduced me. My mom and dad loved him."

Fallon went on to mention Philbin's lengthy tenure on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee and then Live With Regis and Kelly, explaining that he had become "part of all of our lives."

Fallon elaborated, "He would tell funny stories about his night out in Manhattan the night before and then tell them with such humor and class and grace. And personally, I loved that he never forgot his Irish roots. And as someone who grew up in an Irish family, I could relate to all those stories."

Fallon also spoke about how he was inspired by Philbin in his career. "When I started to become famous on Saturday Night Live and people would ask, 'What's it like when people recognize you on the street?' I would be like, 'I feel like Regis.' And everyone understood that," Fallon said. "There was no need for explanation because he was the king of New York."

Speaking about the several times he appeared on Philbin's talk shows and Philbin appeared on The Tonight Show, Fallon explained that the two "got to know each other pretty well."

"He'll be remembered as a genuinely nice person, a funny human, a good husband, father and grandfather. And he always had that smile," Fallon said. "And when Irish eyes are smiling, well, they'll steal your heart away. Regis, we'll miss you."

On Late Night, Seth Meyers remembered Philbin's "contagious enthusiasm."

"Regis Philbin passed away this weekend — as great a TV host as we're ever likely to see," Meyers said. "I was lucky enough to meet Regis a few times, and it was a delight how he was exactly the same in person as he was on television. The most amazing thing about Regis wasn't his contagious enthusiasm. It was how many years he maintained that contagious enthusiasm."

Offering condolences to Philbin's wife, Joy, and their family, Meyers added, "Regis will be missed."

Watch Fallon and Meyers' tributes to Philbin below.