Jimmy Kimmel Translates Offset and Cardi B's Song "Clout" for Old People

The late night host had the married couple perform the song line by line so that he could explain what they meant to his older audience members on Wednesday's episode of the ABC show.

Cardi B and Offset joined Jimmy Kimmel during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give their song "Clout" a "New Lyrics for Old People" twist.

The host explained that the married couple would perform the song line by line, while Kimmel would follow up each verse with explanations of what the lyrics mean.

Offset began the song by rapping the line, "Straight out the streets to a penthouse, Miami beach." Kimmel said the line meant that Offset came from humble beginnings but he now owns a condominium in Florida.

"Swapping our cars with my bitch / I bought her the Lambo she bought me the Wraith," Offset continued before Cardi B added, "That's me." Kimmel said, "That means his wife and I exchanged cars and jewelry, correct?"

The host also helped translate the line "Get the whip / Put it up for my seeds / No cure for the IG disease." After he clarified that "seeds" meant "children," he said, "So, I'm saving my money for my children, and I love Instagram a lot."

Cardi B rapped, "Whole lotta people need to hear this / It's a lotta names on my hit list." Kimmel said that he interpreted the line as "Everyone listen closely because I'm upset with a lot of you."

For "Mouth still say what it wants to / Vagina still wet like a fat bitch," he said that Cardi B believes in freedom of speech and that she was sexually aroused. But he was wrong.

"No, it doesn't mean that," she said. "You ever heard that like big girls have better vaginas than skinny girls?" Kimmel then joked that his mother told him that.

Cardi B continued to perform the song before Kimmel shared his interpretation. "You're such a topic of online conversation, you're thinking about maybe becoming CEO of BuzzFeed and women are instigating fights to promote their music and hair extensions," he guessed.

The rapper performed a few more verses before Kimmel tried to briefly summarize the meaning of the song. "I think what we've learned here is that there are a lot of people who are trying really to kind of take some of your fame by taking shots at you, and you guys have had enough of it, yes?" the host asked.

The couple confirmed that Kimmel's interpretation was correct and Offset added, "They do anything for clout."

Kimmel suggested that he be included in their next song and Cardi B agreed. "Some people don't understand our lingo, and I think you will be really good," she said.

Watch the full segment below.