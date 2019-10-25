Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Poke Fun at Late-Night Confusion With Mock PSA

The similarly named hosts teamed up for a video designed to highlight their differences, which aired on Thursday's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to prove they are different people on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Before introducing the segment, Kimmel explained that he is regularly mistaken for Fallon. "So as a public service to me, and to the other person, I got in touch with him and we made a video together that will hopefully clear this little headache up once and for all," he said.

The prerecorded clip opened with both late-night hosts wearing shirts that had their last name written across the front.

Kimmel said that being mistaken for Fallon "causes a lot of problems for us at the airport," so the two decided to make the video "to explain who's who and what's what."

"We understand why people get us confused. The names. We both wear suits. We both have shows," said Fallon before Kimmel added, "We both have dark hair. We're both white guys, which is not as exciting as it used to be."

But as they tried to find differences, the two hosts discovered they were more alike than they initially thought.

"Count of three, name your five favorite breakfast cereals," Kimmel instructed, before they listed Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms, Frosted Flakes, Count Chocula and Trix in unison.

"Well, they're very popular breakfast cereals," said Fallon. Kimmel responded, "Like pizza's everyone's favorite for lunch." They then went on a tangent about their shared love of pizza. Kimmel showed that he was even wearing pizza underpants, while Fallon revealed that he was wearing the same pair.

Fallon asked Kimmel if he recently took a DNA test. "Turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch," Fallon said as he showed off his results. Kimmel also shared his results, which looked the same as Fallon's.

Kimmel next asked Fallon if he believed the world was flat. "I know it's flat. I walk on it," the NBC host responded.

"Holy shift stick on a 1982 Pontiac Grand Am," they said in unison before they learned that they'd both had the same first car.

"When I was a baby I absorbed my twin brother in the womb," Kimmel revealed. A shocked Fallon admitted that he'd had the same experience. "His name was Larry," said Fallon and Kimmel responded, "Mine was Lawrence."

After the two learned that they had matching tattoos, Kimmel admitted that he understood why he is often mistaken for Fallon. "We're like the same person. I mean, unless you like," Kimmel said before Fallon interrupted, "Matt Damon? Oh no, he is the biggest loser in the world."

Watch the full segment below.