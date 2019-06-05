'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Piggybacks on John Oliver in For Your Consideration Emmy Ad

The ABC late-night show took cues from promotional materials for HBO's 'Last Week Tonight,' which has won in the outstanding variety talk series category for the past three years.

Jimmy Kimmel Live took a cue from ads for perennial Emmy winner Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for a new For Your Consideration Emmy ad.

The ABC late-night show's ad, which is featured in this week's edition of The Hollywood Reporter magazine, resembles recent promotional materials for Last Week Tonight, with Kimmel sporting the same hairstyle and glasses as Oliver as he peers in from the right side of the image.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live For Your Accidental Consideration," reads the ad, along with text that explains the show airs on weeknights at 11:35 pm ET.

Last Week Tonight was first nominated in the outstanding variety talk series category at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015, but the award that year went to The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. The HBO series took home the outstanding variety talk series award for the first time in 2016 and won again in 2017 and 2018.

Jimmy Kimmel Live earned its first Emmy nomination in 2012 and has been nominated for outstanding variety series every year since 2013, though the ABC show has never won the award.

The ABC and HBO shows previously competed against The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Take a look at the ad below.