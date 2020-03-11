'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Quizzes Pedestrians About the Coronavirus

Most people didn't seem too concerned about the global pandemic, with one man adding, "The president said it's just going to go away someday, so it's not really that critical of a deal."

Jimmy Kimmel discussed how "everyone now seems to think they're an expert on the coronavirus" during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The ABC host added that he is guilty of the assumption and said, "I get in a group of people. I speak as if I've been a professor of immunology at Stanford for 35 years."

"Everybody seems to know at least something about this now and knowledge, as you know, is power," he said. He then explained that in an attempt to spread knowledge, he sent a camera crew out onto the street to ask pedestrians what they know about the coronavirus.

The clip opened with one woman stating that the virus is bad. Another pedestrian said that it is "new." He added, "I don't know if you can drink soup and it will go away. It seems to be very popular."

One man said that he had never heard of the coronavirus and asked the interviewer to explain it to him. "I don't know nothing about the coronavirus. What does it do?" he said.

The interviewer received a much different response from the next pedestrian. "We've been giving a shot to our cattle for years. Coronavirus vaccine for cattle scours," he said. "So it's been around for forever."

Another woman guessed that "a million" people have the coronavirus, while the next man admitted that he's "not too worried about it." He continued, "The president said it's just going to go away someday, so it's not really that critical of a deal."

One pedestrian said that the coronavirus is similar to pneumonia, though he wasn't able to answer how the coronavirus and pneumonia are different. "I don't know. That's just what my dad said," he admitted.

When the interviewer asked a woman how it's different from the flu, she responded, "That's a good question. I don't know."

Another woman was asked what she planned to stock up on in case she has to stay isolated at home. "I like wine and toilet paper and soap," she answered.

The next pedestrian was asked if people should be scared. "If you're nasty you should be," he answered. "If you're not washing your hands, taking care of yourself, being clean, not covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze. If you just letting all of the oxygen fly out into the air, then you should be scared because I got a roommate who's never covering his mouth. I always got to call him out. 'Boy, cover your mouth.'"

The clip concluded with one interviewee revealing that the coronavirus had hit her hometown. The interviewer responded by telling her to go away.

Watch the full segment below.