'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Raising Money for ALS Research After Staffer Diagnosed

The ABC late night show is asking for donations from audience members and created a website where fans can enter sweepstakes and bid on celebrity experiences and memorabilia to help fight the disease.

Jimmy Kimmel announced that his ABC late night show is raising money for ALS research, to find a cure and help patients diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

"One of our longtime and most beloved co-workers has been diagnosed with ALS," Kimmel said in a video announcing the fundraising drive. "To support him and to support others affected by this terrible disease, our gang here at Jimmy Kimmel Live! is raising money for ALS research and to help patients who have ALS."

He explained that they regularly ask audience members to make donations and shared the website where anyone can contribute.

Kimmel added that he is offering one winner and a guest to attend a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which includes free round-trip flights and three nights in a hotel. After the taping, Kimmel will draw a portrait of the winner.

"I happen to be working on a portrait right now of one of my favorite subjects," Kimmel said before it was revealed that he was drawing a nude portrait of his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez. Kimmel then told the potential winner, "You don't have to be nude, but that's the way Guillermo wanted it."

The website offers the opportunity to win celebrity experiences and memorabilia. In addition to meeting Kimmel, those who donate could win an opportunity to meet Norman Reedus and receive a 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S motorcycle. People can also bid to win tickets to see Steve Martin and Martin Short's Now You See Them, Soon You Won't Tour, two ESPY VIP show tickets, a lunch with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, a one-day visit for up to 10 guests at Disneyland, tickets to a Tegan and Sara concert, tickets to an upcoming Logic show with signed memorabilia and more.

Some of the memorabilia to bid on includes a Terry Bradshaw-signed football, a Mike Tyson-signed boxing glove, a Shaquille O'Neal autographed basketball, a Tom Brady-signed football and more.

Watch Kimmel's full announcement below.