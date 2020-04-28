Jimmy Kimmel Gives Elizabeth Banks Third-Grade Homeschool Quiz

"I do want to take the opportunity to say 'thank you' to all of the teachers out there and all of the parents who are teaching because I have really come to the realization that — especially third-grade math — is nearly impossible to teach," she said while visiting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday.

During her appearance, the actress opened up about homeschooling her children, who are in fifth and third grades, during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's sort of what we're all doing now," she said of teaching her kids at home. "I do want to take the opportunity to say 'thank you' to all of the teachers out there and all of the parents who are teaching because I have really come to the realization that — especially third grade math — is nearly impossible to teach. You've got to have a lot of patience."

Kimmel shared that he asked a teacher from the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide him with third grade level questions to quiz Banks on.

The quiz began with Kimmel asking how many syllables are in the word "rhinoceros." Banks sounded out the word before she answered, "Four."

"Which of the following numbers is not a multiple of 7? 28, 42, 57, 63," he asked. Banks then correctly guessed 57.

For the final question, Kimmel asked which "three-dimensional shape has six square faces."

"I don't even know what the words you just said in that order mean," she responded. After Kimmel repeated the question, she visualized the object and said, "It's gotta be a cube if you say it's a square."

"Congratulations! You passed the third grade," Kimmel said after Banks answered all of the questions correctly. She responded, "Barely."

Earlier in the appearance, Banks shared that her husband, sportswriter Max Handelman, "really panicked" at the beginning of the pandemic and bought food that she deemed unnecessary.

"He has never really done the shopping for the family and he went online, thinking he was doing us a grand favor. And the only thing that got delivered to the house was an industrial-sized box of ramen noodles," she said. Banks added that "part of the issue with the ramen" was that it was chipotle chicken flavor. "I can’t believe this was in stock, Jimmy," she joked.

"I love a ramen noodle as much as anyone," Banks continued. "But this was a real experiment gone wrong in our home."

Kimmel joked that her Handelman might be planning to go back to college and live in a dorm room. "I just love that that was where his brain went," said Banks. "Like, 'What can we have that we can subsist on?' And I thought, 'We're gonna feed this to our children?'"

Watch Banks' full appearance below.