Kids Lash Out at Jimmy Kimmel Over Annual Halloween Candy Prank

"I would punch him in the face," one young boy said of the ABC late-night host during this year's edition of the segment.

Halloween may be over, but there's still one more tradition Jimmy Kimmel Live! is celebrating.

The ABC late-night show shared the results of its ninth annual "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" prank segment.

The segment opened with one pair of parents telling their three young children that they ate all of their candy from trick-or-treating. While one daughter immediately burst into tears, her siblings remained calm. The parents later told them that they were just joking, which made the crying daughter scream.

Another child told her parents that it was "the worst Halloween I ever had because of you, dumby stupid pants."

The next mother didn't wait until the day after Halloween and told her kids, dressed as Mike and Sully from Monsters, Inc., that she ate their candy because she was so hungry.

One daughter threatened to call the police when her mom told her that she ate her candy, while two sisters frantically screamed and cried when they heard the news. "We don't want to live with you anymore," a daughter cried.

While some kids reacted by crying and screaming, others reacted with silence. One boy tried to shove his trick-or-treating bucket into the garbage, but it didn't fit and he ended up throwing it across the kitchen. A later clip showed a girl throw her bucket at her father.

Another set of parents went to extreme lengths and placed empty candy wrappers in front of their son. He groaned and played with the wrappers before he finally muttered, "Oh my God."

One girl took the news well. After her mom told her that she ate her candy and asked if she forgave her, the daughter responded, "Yes, but don't do it again. It will make you basic. You will have to poop all that out."

A following clip showed a girl stomp on her bucket and storm out of the room as her brother threatened to eat their mother's food. When his mother said that she was so hungry, he responded, "Well, you gotta eat some vegetables." His sister returned to the room and continued to stomp on her bucket. "You're making her sad. Say sorry," the son instructed.

After one son learned that his mother lied about eating his candy, he said that he was "a little bit" happy that his candy wasn't gone. "But I love you more than candy," he added.

One son lectured his mother about how she shouldn't eat someone else's candy and then he stormed off. He soon returned to his mother and said that he forgave her.

Clips followed of parents telling their kids that Kimmel told them to play the prank, though most of the kids were not impressed with their reasoning. "If I ever saw Jimmy Kimmel, I would punch him in the face," declared one boy.

The segment concluded with one little boy confronting his father about eating his candy. When his mother asked how he felt, the boy responded, "Fuck it."

