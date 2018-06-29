Jimmy O. Yang Joins Indie Comedy 'Opening Act'

Steve Byrne is directing the film, with Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley producing.

Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang has landed a role in the comedy The Opening Act from writer-director Steve Byrne, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The indie from Wild West Picture Show Productions also stars Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr., Russell Peters and Tom Segura. Yang recurred on the first season of the HBO comedy Silicon Valley before being promoted to series regular.

He also appeared in the Melissa McCarthy starrer Life of the Party, and in Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians as Bernard Tai, the obnoxious playboy who throws the groom a ridiculous bachelor party in international waters.

The Opening Act follows a young man getting his big break as a stand-up comedian. Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Sefton Fincham are producing the film, with Shafin Diamond and Michael Shader executive producing.

Billingsley, who along with Vaughn is a principal at Wild West Picture Show Productions, directed Vaughn in 2009’s Couples Retreat, his helming debut.

Yang is repped by WME and Artists First.