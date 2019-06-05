'American Vandal' Star Jimmy Tatro Joins Pete Davidson in Universal Comedy (Exclusive)

He joins an ensemble that includes Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr and Bel Powley.

American Vandal actor Jimmy Tatro is the latest to join Judd Apatow's upcoming Universal comedy starring Pete Davidson.

Set to shoot this summer in New York City, the untitled project has been described as a coming-of-age comedy set on Staten Island. While exact plot details are unknown, the story will use elements from Davidson's life.

Apatow is directing the project from a script he wrote with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Tatro joins a cast that includes Marisa Tomei, who will play Davidson's mother, and Maude Apatow, who will play Davidson's sister, as well as Bill Burr and Bel Powley.

Apatow will produce for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel, with the two having worked together on The Big Sick, among other titles. Erik Baiers will oversee for the studio.

The comedy is set to bow June 19, 2020.

Tatro, who broke out on Netflix's spoof true crime series, will next be seen in the buddy comedy Stuber, starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, and the Hugh Jackman drama Bad Education. He is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.