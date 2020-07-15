J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games Appoints Former Valve Exec as CEO

Working alongside president Dave Baronoff, Anna Sweet will expand the studio's gaming footprint.

Bad Robot Games, the video game development division of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath's Bad Robot production company, has tapped game industry veteran Anna Sweet as CEO.

Sweet, who was formerly part of the original business team at software company Valve that build the online game platform Steam, will work alongside president Dave Baronoff to expand the studio's gaming footprint.

"From the moment we first collaborated while Anna was at Valve, I've been looking for opportunities to work with her again," said Baronoff in a statement. "I am beyond thrilled she is now an integral part of our team. In addition to being a truly wonderful human being, she is a brilliant, innovative leader, and deeply passionate about games. She will undoubtedly help lead us to incredible heights."

Sweet added, "I first met Bad Robot 10 years ago during our collaborations while at Valve and have been huge fans of JJ, Katie and the team since then — as they represent one of the most forward looking creative talents across all mediums. As video games become a primary way to explore and experience new worlds and stories, I believe Bad Robot Games is uniquely suited to build something truly special and I am incredibly excited to be a part of the team."

In addition to shaping PC gaming and digital distribution Valve, Sweet led content and developer strategy teams for Oculus and Facebook VR products. As head of developer strategy at Oculus, she ran content strategy for the launch of the immersive virtual reality system known as Rift.

"Anna brings a proven track record and unparalleled expertise to Bad Robot, plus a sensibility and leadership style that will deliver tremendous value to Bad Robot Games," said Bad Robot president and COO, Brian Weinstein. "Alongside Dave, we now have two vibrant leaders to help grow the company as we enter our next phase of growth."

Since its formation in 2018 with initial financing from Chinese media giant Tencent and Warner Brothers Interactive, Santa Monica-based Bad Robot Games has partnered with external developers to create games of varying scales for mobile, PC and console platforms.