J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Names Hannah Minghella as Head of Film

Longtime movie executive Hannah Minghella has left Sony Pictures to become head of motion pictures of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company.

Minghella ran Sony's Tri-Star label, known for its literary properties and filmmaker-driven projects. She will now lead Bad Robot’s motion picture division, overseeing new development and production to managing its current slate, per Bad Robot's announcement.

On the Tri-Star side, the shakeup now sees Nicole Brown, who was recently promoted to exec vp at the division, taking on Minghella's responsibility.

"It is, essentially, a dream come true to welcome Hannah to Bad Robot,” said Abrams in a statement. “Her wealth of experience, exceptional reputation, abundant talent relationships, great taste and sharp wit make her the rarest combination. Katie, Brian and I have admired her work from afar for years, and we consider ourselves and the rest of our team exceedingly lucky to collaborate with Hannah in building a slate of diverse, dynamic and thrilling films. We can’t wait to get started."

Minghella comes to Bad Robot from TriStar where she most recently served as president of TriStar Pictures and TriStar Television and was responsible for Marielle Heller’s upcoming film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as well as the studio’s hit movie, Baby Driver. She brings to Bad Robot nearly two decades of experience. During her tenure at the studio, she acted as Sony Pictures’ president of production and also as head of Sony Animation.

Said Minghella: “I will forever be grateful for my fourteen years at Sony, for the movies I have had the privilege to work on and for the amazing people I have had the pleasure to work with, especially Tom Rothman and Tony Vinciquerra who have been incredible mentors and advocates over the last few years and, of course, Amy Pascal who originally brought me to the studio. This move presents the opportunity for me to collaborate more closely with a singular creative talent at a truly unique and dynamic company. It is a thrilling time to be joining forces with JJ, Katie, Brian, and the whole Bad Robot team. I have long admired their creativity, integrity, and passion, and I am so excited to begin this next chapter.”

See Tom Rothman's memo to TriStar employees below.

Dear colleagues,

I want to make you aware of some changes affecting our TriStar label.

After 14 terrific years of dedicated service to the company, Hannah Minghella will be moving on to become the head of film operations at Bad Robot. We will miss her greatly, but this is a terrific opportunity for her. One consolation for us is that in her new job, we will have opportunities to continue to work together in the future.

Nicole Brown, who was recently promoted to EVP at TriStar, will assume responsibility for supervising TriStar’s film development and production activities, which will continue unabated. Nicole was the very first person I hired when I came to Sony five years ago and I have great confidence in her.

It’s a busy time at the label. Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks, is set for release at Thanksgiving, and Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis will begin principal photography in January. And there are numerous other high-profile projects currently in various stages of development including The Last Human, to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Nightingale, Matilda the Musical, The Alchemist, Guys and Dolls, What Alice Forgot and a Baby Driver sequel among others.

Hannah will spend the next few weeks helping to insure a smooth transition. I know I speak for all of us when I say we thank her for everything and wish her the very best going forward.

Tom