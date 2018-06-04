J.J. Abrams, Lena Dunham Help Get Out the Vote With Personalized Postcards

Streaming giants Netflix and Hulu, as well as talent agencies CAA, UTA and ICM also participated in postcarding.

Check your mailbox—you might have a personalized postcard from J.J. Abrams, Lena Dunham or Jenni Konner waiting for you.

Last week, the filmmakers participated in sending "Get Out the Vote" postcards to California voters ahead of the June 5 primary. Postcard kits were created in partnership with Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit to encourage young people to vote.

“Any excuse to actually write and send old fashioned post cards is a good one. But none better than encouraging first time voters to vote," Abrams tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Studios such as Fox and Paramount, agencies CAA, UTA and ICM and streaming giants Netflix and Hulu also contributed along with production companies, communcations firms and brands — including Anonymous Content, Apatow Productions, Shondaland, Amblin Partners, A Casual Romance, Farm League, TOMS, RALLY, Propper Daley, MACRO Ventures, Gonring Spahn & Associates, Fundamental, Inc. and Hello Sunshine. Combined, they sent 3,000 postcards to eligible voters who have turned 18 since 2016.

Bad Robot helped design a postcard kit that included the letterpressed postcards, addresses, a writing guide and a social media toolkit. The companies aim to remind youth to vote in the primary, which is contentious because of Democrats' efforts to flip eight congressional districts. Hollywood has been particularly supportive of candidates Katie Hill of Santa Clarita and Mike Levin of San Diego County.



