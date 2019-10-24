J.J. Abrams to Present Michael Kaplan With Career Achievement Prize at Costume Designers Guild Awards

They've worked together since 'Star Trek' in 2009.

J.J. Abrams will honor his longtime costume design collaborator at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards, the organization announced Thursday.

Held on Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton, the event will recognize Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement Award.

He has collaborated with Abrams since Star Trek in 2009, designing for Star Trek Into Darkness, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi and the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Kaplan's other projects include Blade Runner (1982), Clue (1985), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Armageddon (1998), Fight Club (1999), Pearl Harbor (2001), Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) and War Dogs (2016). The Philadelphia native received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for The Alienist.

“Michael Kaplan’s prolific career is both diverse and inspiring. ... [They] have become a part of our collective consciousness,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, in a statement. “The Costume Designers Guild recognizes the impact of his work in the film and television industry and popular culture. We take great pride in celebrating his career and look forward to his continued success.”

Past recipients include Ruth E. Carter of Black Panther, Joanna Johnston of Lincoln, Colleen Atwood of the new Lady and the Tramp and Sandy Powell of The Favourite.

Nominees for the Costume Designers Guild Awards will be announced Dec. 10.