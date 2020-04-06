J.K. Rowling Reveals She Suffered From COVID-19 Symptoms but Has "Fully Recovered"

The 'Harry Potter' creator said she'd taken advice from her doctor husband on a technique to relieve her respiratory problems.

J.K. Rowling is the latest industry figure to reveal that they have had symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Harry Potter creator, whose third Fantastic Beasts outing is one of the major blockbusters in production to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, tweeted that she had been suffering from "all the symptoms" of COVID-19 for the last two weeks. She added that she had been taking advice from her doctor husband on how to relieve the respiratory symptoms, linking to a YouTube video from doctors at the U.K.'s Queen Hospital.

She also wrote that she was now "fully recovered," tweeting again later to thank people for their messages.

"I really am fully recovered and wanted to share a technique that recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me," she said.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Rowling's tweet came a day after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital having failed to recover from coronavirus symptoms after 10 days.