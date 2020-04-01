J.K. Rowling Launches "Harry Potter at Home" Hub to Entertain Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The site offers puzzles, videos, quizzes, helpful articles and more.

J.K. Rowling on Wednesday morning launched the "Harry Potter at Home" hub, offering fun and a number of resources to parents and children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic author of the Harry Potter book series launched the club in collaboration with partners at Audible, OverDrive, Bloomsbury, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com," Rowling said via Twitter.

Among the hub offers are puzzles, videos, quizzes, helpful articles and more, all aiming to entertain during the pandemic which in most parts of the world has resulted in a home lock down. The eBook Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is also available on the hub.

The hub can be found here.