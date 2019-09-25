Jo-An Anderson Fox, Talent Manager and Marketing Exec, Dies at 68

Her clients included singers Johnny Mathis, Bobby Vinton and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Jo-An Anderson Fox, a Nashville-based talent and marketing executive who repped such singers as Johnny Mathis, Bobby Vinton, Perry Como, Jerry Vale, Engelbert Humperdinck, Marty Raybon and Perry Danos, has died. She was 68.

Fox died Monday of heart failure in her home in Nashville, her daughter, Jill Anderson McIntosh, said.

For several years, Fox served as a marketing executive at the Oakdale Musical Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, then formed The Anderson Group in 1985. Three years later, she moved to Nashville and became vp of A&R, marketing and artist development at Grand Vista Music.

Recently, Fox scouted and developed young talent under the umbrella of her company, Blue Velvet Music Group, and served as a television development vp for Los Angeles-based Prometheus Entertainment.

Born Jo-An Burns in Schenectady, New York, she attended Niskayuna High School before earning her bachelor's degree in theater from SUNY Plattsburgh and her master's in theater management from SUNY Albany.

She moved to Connecticut in 1977 and earned her Ph.D. from Southern Connecticut State University in 1996.

In addition to her daughter, Fox is survived by her husband, Kim; her son-in-law, Tim; her grandson, Tobin; and her brother, Kevin.