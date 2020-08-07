Joan Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and More to Team With Podium Audio for Audiobook Productions

Joan Collins, Eric Dane, Giancarlo Esposito and Lou Diamond Phillips are teaming up with Podium Audio to venture into the audiobook world.

Eric Dane will narrate a military sci-fi novel, while Podium Audio will develop an audiobook for Lou Diamond Phillips' first novel set to publish Oct. 20.

Joan Collins, Eric Dane, Giancarlo Esposito and Lou Diamond Phillips are teaming up with Podium Audio to venture into the audiobook world.

Podium Audio, an audio-first entertainment studio that finances, develops, produces and distributes immersive audio content, announced Friday that they will partner with the stars for upcoming audiobook productions.

The independent audiobook publisher will develop audiobooks for Phillips first-ever novel Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira (Aethon Books) and Collins' best-selling autobiography Past Imperfect: The Autobiography, which she will also be narrating.

Phillips' first-novel, set to publish Oct. 20, centers on a soldier named Everson who is stranded on an enemy's planet when his first battle against them goes horribly wrong. He soon becomes the target of traitors wanting to utilize him in a plot to overthrow their king. The audiobook will be narrated by voice over artist R.C Bray (The Martian) and actress Julia Whelan (The Secret Life of Zoey).

Additionally, The Mandalorian star Esposito and Grey's Anatomy star Dane will narrate a military sci-fi novel from Richard Fox and Jonathan Brazee called Hell’s Horizon (Grand Central Publishing). The story is narrated through the two main characters, Army Major Emil Richter (voiced by Dane) and Marine Captain Mateo "Teo” Alcazar (voiced by Esposito), who document their war diaries on recording devices while at war with each other on a battlefield far from Earth.

"We’ve always championed new writers and voices, and that includes introducing well-known talent to new mediums such as audio," said Scott Dickey, CEO, Podium Audio. "We’re thrilled to be expanding our roster of award-winning authors and narrators to include talent we are more accustomed to seeing on the big and small screen."

He adds: "The pandemic has halted productions around the world, enabling us to reach out to talent that would ordinarily not be available for audio production. We’re really excited to see this caliber of talent lean into audio and flex their creative muscles in a new way."