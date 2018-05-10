JoAnn Alfano to Run Current Programming at Universal TV

With NBCUniversal International Studios since 2013, she replaces recently departed Chris Sanagustin as head of current.

JoAnn Alfano is switching things up at Universal, moving over from NBCUniversal International Studios to Universal Television — where she'll now serve as executive vice president of current series and new business development.

The move sees Alfano replacing current head Chris Sanagustin, a recent exit, adding business development duties. She'll continue to liaise with International when appropriate.

“Having someone of JoAnn’s stature join Universal Television is a real coup for us,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Universal TV president, to whom Alfano will report. “I can’t think of anyone more capable or knowledgeable to entrust our beloved series to and we get the added benefit of her international marketplace expertise.”

The new role, Alfano will oversee and manage all aspects of current and help identify development opportunities in the international scripted marketplace. She had been with International since 2014, previously running TV at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and served as head of programming for Lifetime.

Alfano has served as Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal International Studios since 2013. She was charged with overseeing the expansion of the global scripted business, supervising the development and production of programming across the NBCUniversal International Television portfolio of companies.

She also has a long history with NBC, running both drama and comedy development at the network and holding a top post at then-named NBC Studios. She's worked on Will & Grace, Homicide, Scrubs, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and won an Emmy for serving as executive producer of 30 Rock.