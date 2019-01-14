HGTV Star Joanna Gaines to Release First Children's Book

In 'We Are the Gardeners,' Gaines and her children — sons Duke, 9; Drake, 13; and daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 12 — chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden.

HGTV's Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines is trying a new venture, as on Monday she announced that she will be releasing her first children’s book with her own children serving as co-authors.

"Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on,” Gaines revealed on her social media. “We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden - a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up."

In We Are the Gardeners, Gaines and her children — sons Duke, 9; Drake, 13; and daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 12 — chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden. Whether sharing the tales of their failed endeavors to comically taking on the bunnies that eat everything, the Gaines family ultimately outlines how to grow a successful garden.

"The garden has always been a place that inspires me. There’s something about digging deep into fresh soil or watching new life burst from what was not long ago just a tiny seed that reinforces what a gift life is," Gaines said in a press release from publisher Thomas Nelson. "I think that’s part of why my kids have come to love spending time in the garden just as much as I do."

Gaines also said that gardening together has proven to be a rather "great teacher" for her children, as they learn the meaning of hard work: "It can be a great teacher if we pause long enough to notice all there is to learn. Where every day can be a lesson in hard work, and sometimes even in failure, but where there’s also growth worth celebrating. This book is our way of sharing what the garden means to us, and the many adventures we’ve had along the way!"

"Joanna’s creativity has resulted in a gorgeous and splendid book," said Laura Minchew, senior vp and publisher of Tommy Nelson Children’s Books, gift books and new media at Thomas Nelson. "Families will delight in reading the story together, and create happy memories by starting their own gardens. What fun for children to discover their green thumbs as a result of reading We Are the Gardeners!"

The book will feature watercolor illustrations from Julianna Swaney.

Though We Are the Gardeners marks Gaines' first project with her children, the forthcoming book will mark the Gaines family’s fifth book overall. Their previous books include The Magnolia Story, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff; Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering and Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave.

We Are the Gardeners is slated to hit bookshelves March 26 and is available for preorder here.