Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir' Leads London Critics' Circle Nominations

U.K. critics gave the film seven nominations, with 'The Irishman' and '1917' just behind with six.

Joanna Hogg's Sundance-bowing autobiographical drama The Souvenir leads the pack of nominees for the 2020 London Critics' Circle film awards.

Announced Tuesday, the U.K.'s top film critics gave the title seven nominations, including film, screenwriter, actor for Tom Burke, supporting actress for Tilda Swinton and young performer (Swinton's daughter Honor Swinton Byrne). The film was also shortlisted for British/Irish film of the year.

Further down, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Sam Mendes' 1917 landed six nominations each, while Marriage Story, Pain and Glory and Parasite landed five. The remaining four films in contention for film of the year are Joker, Knives Out, Midsommar and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Elsewhere, multiple nominees include Florence Pugh, shortlisted as lead actress in Midsommar, supporting actress in Little Women and as British/Irish Actress for her body of work over the year. Those receiving double nominations include Bong Joon Ho, Pedro Almodóvar and Burke.

"Because our critics see almost everything that's released, they nominated more than 200 movies across their ballots," said awards chair Rich Cline. "And as usual, we have also made some surprise choices in our voting, which makes our list of nominees stand out in the current awards season. In addition, we've selected four women specifically for their work as writers and directors and highlighted work in films that tend to get overlooked this time of year."

The awards will be held in London's May Fair Hotel on Jan. 30, with Veep actress Sally Phillips on presenting duties.

As has earlier been announced, the London Critics' Circle film awards 2020 will also see Aardman Animations honored with a special award to commemorate the Circle's 40th anniversary, while Sally Potter and Sandy Powell will be presented with the Dilys Powell award for excellence in cinema.