Joaquin Phoenix Dedicates SAG Award Win to Actor Nominees and Fellow Joker Actor Heath Ledger

The 'Joker' actor also alluded to his previous appearance at the SAG Awards, stating, "I couldn't fully appreciate it at the time," during the Sunday night ceremony.

Joaquin Phoenix added yet another notch to his awards season belt at this year's 2020 SAG Awards. The Joker star was honored Sunday night with the outstanding performance by a male actor in a film, beating out a familiar circle of Hollywood heavyweights and fellow nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver.

During previpus awards speeches, Phoenix has pointed to the ceremony's vegan menus, director Todd Phillips, and the film's tackling of topics like mental health and childhood trauma. But Phoenix spent his SAG acceptance speech spotlighting the work of his fellow nominees, starting with an anecdote about Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who Phoenix said had been an inspiration to him for over 25 years.

"When I started acting again, and going to auditions, I'd always get to like the final callback, and I think many people know what that's like," Phoenix said. "And there would always be like two other guys that I was up against. And we'd always lose to this one kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was like too much, but every casting director would whisper, 'It's Leonardo.'"

The Joker star then moved on to Ford v Ferrari actor Christian Bale, who he said "never turns in a bad performance."

"It's infuriating," Phoenix said to laughs. "I wish you would one time just suck once."

He then highlighted Marriage Story lead Adam Driver's "beautiful, nuanced" performances and his "devastating" portrayal in Netflix and Noah Baumbach film. Phoenix's shout-out to Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton saluted his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, before saying, "I can't wait to see what else you do."

Phoenix was nominated in the category previously for his role in Walk the Line, which he also alluded to at the beginning of his acceptance speech.

"I was here many years ago, and I couldn't fully appreciate it at the time," Phoenix said. "I now realize how fortunate I am to be a part of this community. I have such reverence for actors and what we do. I'm really honored to be here."

His final onstage note, however, went to deceased Dark Knight star Heath Ledger, who Phoenix not only called his favorite actor, but someone "I'm standing here on the shoulders of."

The Joker actor has been on a winning streak during this year's road to the Oscars for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, a failing stand-up who descends into darkness. Set in 1981, the Joker serves as director Todd Phillips' take on the famed Batman villain's origins story, and offers one of the iconic character's most discomforting live-action interpretations, examining how a man succumbs to insanity and nihilism and ends up launching a violent revolution against Gotham City's elite.

The 26th annual ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and aired live coast-to-coast on TBS and TNT.