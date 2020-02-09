Joaquin Phoenix, Kaitlyn Dever Wear Eco-Friendly Outfits to Oscars

And Elizabeth Banks is re-wearing her 2004 Vanity Fair dress by Badgley Mischka to the party this year to make an earth-conscious choice.

The entertainment industry's push for a more sustainable awards season has made its way to the Oscars red carpet.

After several events switched to all-vegan meals — including the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and SAG Awards — the BAFTAs actually requested that stars re-wear old red carpet gowns or rent outfits to be more eco-friendly. Not everyone got the memo, but Kate Middleton did, re-wearing an Alexander McQueen from 2012.

This weekend at the Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix continued to show his environmentalism by once again re-wearing the Stella McCartney suit he's been wearing all season long. The custom one button black tux includes a grosgrain shawl lapel and black bow tie for the Oscars.

After the Globes, McCartney praised the Joker best actor Oscar nominee on Twitter. "This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you," she wrote.

Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever made a sustainable fashion statement at the Oscars in a custom-made ethical gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring eco-responsible silk satin that was embroidered with Swarovski crystals and beads.

"I’m here supporting sustainable clothing. It’s really important," Dever said on the red carpet while encouraging fans to shop vintage.

No Time To Die actress Léa Seydoux likewise was in an eco-friendly custom black-and-white Louis Vuitton gown and organic satin sandals. The dress included organic silk faille and a type of filament yarn made from Tencel Luxe, which calls itself "the new player of eco-couture fabrics." Seydoux added bling courtesy of Chopard: 12.82 carats of pear-shaped diamond earrings and a Haute Joaillerie Collection ring starring a round, 5.65 carat sparkler.

Elena Andreicheva, who won the Oscar for the documentary short Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), donned a grey eco-conscious, bespoke gown by Swiss designer Laura Basci, who often meshes sustainability and luxury. The dress — made of Tencel Luxe filament yard and cashmere — was hand-beaded with Swarovski crystals in L.A.

All three women were dressed through the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative in collaboration with Tencel Luxe. The campaign was created by Suzy Amis Cameron during the press tour for her husband, James Cameron's, Avatar in 2009. Sophie Turner and Zoey Deutch have worn Red Carpet Green Dress designs in the past, while for the 2019 Oscars, Laura Harrier and Danielle Macdonald wore ethical pieces by Louis Vuitton and Christian Siriano, respectively.

This year, second-hand fashion site ThredUp further encouraged Oscars attendees to be greener on the red carpet, explaining that single-use fashion is "one of our greatest climate polluters." ThredUp wrote in an open letter that 26 billion pounds of clothes ends up in the trash each year and, by 2030, the waste is expected to increase by 60 percent.

Charlie's Angels helmer Elizabeth Banks also seemed to answer their call, repeating a red, strappy Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in 2004. Badgley Mischka got it out of archives and refit her for the 2020 Vanity Fair bash, showing that some fashion trends — along with social responsibility — never go out of style.

Off the red carpet, Phoenix is going beyond just recycling his tux — he left the SAG Awards to attend a pig vigil, stopped by a vegan protest before the Toronto International Film Festival and was behind some of the plant-based meal changes this awards season.

It seems the Oscars are finally starting to go green.