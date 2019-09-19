Joaquin Phoenix to Lead Drama From '20th Century Women' Filmmaker

A24 is in final talks to acquire and will produce.

Joaquin Phoenix is already receiving early Oscar buzz for his upcoming role in The Joker, but the actor has now lined up his next project.

A24 is in final talks to acquire and will produce the next feature from 20th Century Women filmmaker Mike Mills, which has Phoenix attached to star.

Plot details are unknown for the untitled drama, which is due to begin shooting this fall. Chelsea Barnard, Lila Yacoub and Andrea Longacre-White will produce.

A24, which recently released Lulu Wang's The Farewell and Ari Aster's Midsommar, has a busy upcoming schedule with titles Uncut Gems from the Safdie Bros. and Trey Edward Shults' Waves.

Phoenix is repped by WME and Sloane Offer; Mills, who was also behind the drama Beginners, is repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman.