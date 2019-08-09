Joaquin Phoenix to Receive Toronto Fest Tribute

The Oscar nominee will be feted as he touts his latest film, Todd Phillips' 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix will be feted at the Toronto Film Festival as he receives one of two inaugural Tribute Actor Awards.

The three-time Oscar nominee will be honored on Sept. 9 at TIFF's Tribute Gala, a festival fundraiser receiving a bigger spotlight this year as the star wattage is turned up. Meryl Streep was earlier announced to receive the other Tribute Actor Award.

Phoenix will also be in Toronto to promote Todd Phillips’ Joker, in which the Hollywood actor plays one of cinema's most iconic villains. The Warner Bros. comic book movie is set for a North American premiere at the Canadian festival before an Oct. 4 release.

"His (Phoenix's) outstanding contribution to cinema acts as a testament to TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film," Joana Vicente, TIFF co-head, said in a statement.

Phoenix's three Academy Award nominations came for roles as Commodus in Gladiator, Freddie Quell in The Master and Johnny Cash in Walk the Line.

Toronto fest organizers earlier announced that Jeff Skoll and David Linde's production banner Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the annual TIFF Tribute Gala, while Thor: Ragnorak director Taika Waititi will receive the Ebert Director Award.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run Sept. 5-15.