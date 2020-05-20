Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Announce Beyond Meat Partnership

The couple has partnered with the company — a leading provider of plant-based meat substitutes — to get meals to vulnerable populations through their favorite organizations.

Real-life couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have teamed up on screen once again — this time to announce their partnership with Beyond Meat for its Feed a Million+ campaign.

The actors, who shared the screen in Her and Mary Magdalene while also sharing a vegan diet, put themselves on video (seen above) to state that their alignment with Beyond Meat will get free nourishing meals to vulnerable populations through organizations they selected: Midnight Mission, Urban School Food Alliance and My Friend’s Place.

"We’re so grateful to partner with Beyond Meat’s Feed a Million campaign to support individuals and communities experiencing food insecurity,” the Oscar-winning Joker star says in the clip, the latest showing of his passionate support of a meat-free lifestyle. Mara then chimed in to add, "For the next several weeks, Feed a Million campaign will be donating hundreds of hot meals to some of our favorite organizations that provide emergency services to so many people." She also thanked "all the essential workers and volunteers around the country" who have been helping out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond Meat’s Feed a Million+ effort kicked off April 6 and sees the company donate its product to food banks across the country while relying on Door Dash as its main delivery partner to complete deliveries and further the Feed A Million+ pledge initiative. Phoenix and Mara are the latest celebrity ambassadors to join the cause, following boldfaced names like Kevin Hart, Octavia Spencer, Snoop Dogg, Jewel, Karlie Kloss, Karolina Kurkova, Erin Andrews, Ludacris and Ashanti.

Phoenix and Mara selected three Los Angeles-based organizations to be the beneficiary of Beyond Meat's help. The Midnight Mission has been offering a path to self-sufficiency to those experiencing homelessness since 1914. The Urban School Food Alliance, founded in 2012 by school foodservice professionals, serves to address the need for healthy meals for students and school districts.

Since its founding in 1988, My Friend's Place has assisted tens of thousands between the ages 12 and 25 on their journeys to wellness, self-sufficiency and a permanent exit from homelessness. Currently, the organization provides a continuum of services to more than 1,350 homeless youth between the ages of 12 and 25, and their children, each year.