Job Platform for Creatives Backed by Shari Redstone and Michael Eisner Launches in Beta

Creatively, a free site that also features digital portfolios, collaboration and networking options, goes live on Tuesday.

As many in the entertainment industry are facing layoffs and reduced work hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, a free job platform aimed at creative professionals is launching to offer information on job opportunities, networking and digital portfolios.

Creatively, a platform cofounded by Alice + Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet, Joe Indriolo and Reagan Silber, launched in iOS and web in beta on Tuesday. The platform, which is targeted at professionals including those in film in video production and animation as well as in advertising, architecture, fashion and photography, offers users access to new job listings, collaboration tools, an "immersive portfolio" featuring 30-second videos for individuals working in film and TV and a search tool for brands that allows them to target skills or past experience.

Creatively also allows creators to direct-message brands, annotate their portfolios and add collaborators to their profiles, among other features.

Creatively initially was set to launch in the fall of 2020 but was accelerated in order to help creatives and freelancers who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a blog post, co-founder Bendet wrote, "We know what the creative community needs right now is work — and that’s why we made the decision to fast track the launch of Creatively by several months. Our mission is to champion and help creatives."

Early investors in Creatively include Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital, Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Aryeh Bourkoff’s LionTree, LLC. “Creatively addresses a significant gap in the market by bringing together brands and creatives in a way that’s authentic for both groups,” Redstone, co-founder and managing partner of Advancit Capital, says in a statement. “It will be the go-to platform for creatives to showcase their work, collaborate with one another, and connect with leading brands.”

Entertainment companies that have already committed to work with Creatively include Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's production company Westbrook Media, Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, Scout Productions, Butter Works and PopSugar. Other brands that have signed on include Alice + Olivia, Drybar, Flour Shop, James Perse, Neiman Marcus, Vince Brands and TripAdvisor. Schools such as the Fashion Institute of Technology, the Academy of Art University, Parsons School of Design in New York and Paris, the Pratt Institute and the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning are also participating.

In addition to its launch at a time of widespread American unemployment, Creatively is also starting out just as arts schools and schools with arts departments are planning year-end academic exhibitions of student work as well as acting showcases. On Monday, Los Angeles' Otis College of Art and Design announced its 38th annual exhibition of student work will go entirely online amid the coronavirus pandemic.