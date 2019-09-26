Jodie Comer in Talks to Join Matt Damon, Ben Affleck in 'The Last Duel'

The revenge thriller will be directed by Ridley Scott.

After earning an Emmy for her role in Killing Eve, Jodie Comer has set her sights on her next project.

Comer is in talks to join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in revenge thriller The Last Duel, which will be directed by Ridley Scott.

The project, based on Eric Jager's The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, recounts a real-life revenge drama about the last legally sanctioned duel in France. It follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife. When no one will believe the woman, the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate. Comer will play the wife.

The script is co-written by Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Affleck. The project will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films shingle.

Comer, who is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Independent and Ziffren Brittenham, will next be in theaters in Shawn Levy's Free Guy.