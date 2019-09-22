Emmys: Jodie Comer Thanks 'Killing Eve' Co-Star Sandra Oh in Best Drama Actress Win Speech

She also thanked her parents in Liverpool, whom the actress said she didn't invite because "I didn't think this was going to be my time."

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer took home the Emmy for best actress in a drama series on Sunday night.

Comer, who has played stylish assassin Villanelle for two seasons on the BBC America drama, began her speech with an emotional "I love you" to show creator and fellow Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, one of them who is my co-star, Sandra Oh," Comer said. "Sandra, safe to say … this has been a whirlwind. I'm lucky to have shared the whole experience with you."

Comer also thanked director Damon Thomas, who has overseen seven episodes of the BBC series, for encouraging her to "take risks and above all, have fun."

"That is what Villanelle is about," Comer added.

The actress also gave a shout-out to her parents in Liverpool, whom she said she did not invite because "I didn't think this was gonna be my time." Comer told them while onstage, "One, I'm sorry and two, I love you. I'm gonna bring it home."

Comer edged out fellow nominees Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis, Ozark's Laura Linney, This Is Us' Mandy Moore, House of Cards' Robin Wright and Killing Eve's Oh.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox. Head here for a list of winners.