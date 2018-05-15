Jodie Foster to Receive Honorary Degree From AFI

Oscar-winning production designer Dean Tavoularis will also be honored at the June 11 ceremony.

Jodie Foster will receive an honorary degree from the AFI Conservatory, along with Oscar-winning production designer Dean Tavoularis.

A two-time Academy Award winner for acting, Foster has transitioned to behind-the-camera work in recent years but will next be seen starring in the crime thriller Hotel Artemis. Tavoularis is the longtime collaborator of Francis Ford Coppola, with credits that include The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now, Bonnie & Clyde and The Outsiders.

Past recipients of honorary degrees include Maya Angelou, Kathryn Bigelow, Carol Burnett and Rita Moreno.

Foster and Tavoularis will be honored at AFI's commencement ceremony on June 11 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.