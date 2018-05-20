Jodie Foster Says America Has a "Problem" With Female Directors

“We need to bang the head of America to let them know that it needs female directors,” the star said at the Saturday premiere of 'Hotel Artemis.'

Hotel Artemis star Jodie Foster explained that she loves to act but will continue directing as well at Saturday's premiere of the new action film at the Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles.

“I said it and I’ll keep saying it, I want to direct,” Foster explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I will direct more than I acted.”

The star was not shy to share her thoughts about the rise of female directors, as that faction of the film industry has been the “last area” that needs to see a change. She also made a point to mention that “Europe has always been ahead.”

“It’s America that’s the problem, and it has been for a very long time,” Foster said. “We need to bang the head of America to let them know that it needs female directors.” And when commenting on female directors in Hollywood, Foster smiled and said “Just look at Wonder Woman.”

Foster was joined at the Regency Bruin Theater by her Hotel Artemis costars, including Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

Set in the “near-future” Los Angeles, the story follows Foster’s character, The Nurse, and her mission to take care of the city’s criminals in a law-breakers-only hospital. The film, a seven year long project, was written and directed by Drew Pearce and was his directorial debut.

“It was a kernel of an idea that I had seven years ago while drinking tea in the garden,” Pearce toldTHR. “To see it come to this, well it really has been an amazing journey.” Pearce went on to say that working with his cast of seasoned pros came with some nerves, but overall brought a sense of reassurance.

The director’s dedication was evident, and was an aspect that star Sterling K. Brown made very apparent. “You know that when the person at the helm has the passion, it’s easier to trust them,” Brown told THR. “He really let us relinquish any anxiety we might have had.” Brown’s point was echoed by co-star Brian Tyree Henry and producer Stephen Cornwell, both men highlighting the “amazing script” and Pearce’s dedication.

Hotel Artemis hits theaters June 8.