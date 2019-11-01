Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley Join Guantanamo Drama 'Prisoner 760'

Kevin Macdonald directs the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and based on a true story of a suspected terrorist.

Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley are set to join Benedict Cumberbatch in Prisoner 760 from The Last King of Scotland and Whitney director Kevin Macdonald.

Prisoner 760 tells the true story of a fight for survival against all odds. Captured by the U.S. government as a suspected al-Qaeda terrorist, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

The film is based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Guantánamo Diary. Principal photography is set to commence in South Africa in December.

Macdonald is directing from a screenplay by Michael Bronner, a former 60 Minutes producer with extensive experience bringing true stories to the big screen having previously provided expertise and research for Paul Greengrass’s United 93, Green Zone and Captain Phillips. Revisions are by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Informer).

Cumberbatch is producing with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke for their company SunnyMarch, alongside Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin for Black Sheep Pictures, Mark Holder and Christine Holder through their newly formed venture Wonder Street and Branwen Prestwood-Smith. Michael Bronner also serves as producer. Financiers are 30West and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Films, which also developed the project.

Executive producers are 30West principals Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin, Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller and BBC Films’ Rose Garnett. Larry Siems and Mohamedou Ould Slahi serve as co-producers.

STXinternational, a division of STX Entertainment, has secured the international rights and will be directly distributing in the U.K. and Ireland. STX will be introducing project to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing on behalf of the filmmakers and are representing the U.S. sale with 30West.