Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim-Starring Legal Thriller Lands at STX

Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch also board the untitled film from director Kevin Macdonald.

STXfilms has taken the U.S. rights to director Kevin Macdonald's untitled legal thriller, formerly known as Prisoner 760.

The film stars Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch. The project is from 30WEST, Topic Studios, and BBC Films, and will be distributed in the U.K. and Ireland by STXinternational, as previously announced.

STXinternational also acquired the international rights to the film last fall at the AFM. Macdonald's thriller portrays Mohamedou Ould Slahia (Rahim), who is captured by the US government and in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley).

Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. The film is based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s memoir Guantanamo Diary. Macdonald directs from a screenplay by Michael Bronner, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder and Branwen Prestwood-Smith are producing. 30WEST and Topic Studios are financing the project, in partnership with BBC Films, which also developed the project.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing on behalf of the filmmakers and represented the U.S. sale with 30WEST.