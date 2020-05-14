Joe and Anthony Russo Sign With CAA

The duo behind 'Avengers: Endgame' and the AGBO film banner had been repped by WME.

Joe and Anthony Russo have found new representation.

The filmmaker siblings have signed with CAA for directing and the agency will rep the duo's AGBO film banner on a case-by-case basis, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. They were previously repped by WME.

The Russo brothers' AGBO produced the actioner Extraction, which launched on Netflix on April 24. The film's star, Chris Hemsworth, said the title would be seen (at least in part) by an "estimated 90 million households" within its first four weeks. This month, Joe Russo, who wrote the film, closed a deal to pen a sequel to Extraction.

The siblings are the helmers behind Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, which holds the crown for the top-grossing film of all time worldwide with $2.79 billion in 2019, as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

The duo have recently expanded the exec ranks for the Los Angeles-based AGBO, hiring Jason Bergsman, a former Chernin Group executive, as the banner's new CEO. The Russos' next directorial effort, crime drama Cherry starring Tom Holland, is not currently set up at a studio.

The AGBO shingle is also set to produce a Hercules reboot for Disney as the studio looks to remake its 1997 animated film as a live-action title.